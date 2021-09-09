Wearing bike helmet could net free T-shirt from Kearney's CHI Health

KEARNEY — CHI Health Good Samaritan is launching a new program to encourage the use of bicycle helmets.
“Serve and Protect the Noggin” is a community partnership designed to reward good bicycle safety practices. In the coming weeks, officers with the Kearney Police Department and the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office will be on the lookout for young bicyclists wearing a helmet.
Officers will randomly select 75 to receive a free T-shirt. The high-visibility shirts feature a helmet wearing Sam the Moose, the hospital’s mascot, and the slogan, “I got caught...wearing my helmet.”
“I like to share the simple message, ‘Use your head, wear a helmet,’ said Tracy Dethlefs, injury prevention coordinator for Good Samaritan and the program’s creator. “It really is the single most effective safety device available to reduce head injury and death from bicycle crashes.”
Young bicyclists modeling good behavior also will receive drawstring bags containing bike reflectors, stickers and additional safety tips.
The community outreach project was funded by a grant from Safe Kids.
Safe Kids reports more children ages 5-14 are seen in emergency rooms for injuries related to bicycling than any other sport. Helmets can reduce the risk of severe brain injuries by 88%, yet only 45% of children 14 and under usually wear a bike helmet.
Last year, 434 third graders received a coupon for a free helmet provided by Good Sam fitted at the The Bike Shed. This summer, Good Sam also provided and fit more than 100 new bike helmets to area youth. All helmets meet current safety standards and were fitted by trained staff members from Good Samaritan Emergency Services.