Wear a mask: Two Rivers struggles to stay ahead of the pandemic

KEARNEY — Wear a mask.
That’s it. Wear a mask.
Wearing a mask could stem the spike in COVID-19 cases in the seven-county Two Rivers Public Health Department, its health director Jeremy Eschliman believes.
That spike is rising ominously.
Thursday’s number of 135 new COVID cases was the highest one-day total since record-keeping began March 20. Wednesday’s figure was 94 new cases. Tuesday’s was 75. Comparing the first weeks of the last three months, cases doubled each month, from 134 cases the week of Sept. 2-8, 237 the week of Sept. 30 to Oct. 6 and 435 from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3.
Two Rivers staff are working seven days a week to manage the surge. The public can do its part by wearing masks.
Why the fuss?
But many individuals refuse to wear masks, a fact that baffles Susan Puckett, Two Rivers community health nurse. They pooh-pooh social distancing and other safeguards. If they had Puckett’s job, they might change their minds.
Every morning, Two Rivers personnel study electronic lab reports to learn where new cases of COVID have been confirmed across Two Rivers’ seven counties: Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.
Two Rivers’ 16 case investigators then open investigations into every single case.
“Each case investigator takes a stack of cases and starts calling people to find out who they’ve been in contact with in the past 14 days,” Puckett said.
Case investigators then contact those contacts, and their contacts, fanning out across the area.
One case investigator is assigned to public school districts and keeps track of faculty and students’ positive test results, their isolation dates, their contacts and when it is safe to return to school.
They’ve called every one of the 4,486 COVID-positive people so far, plus all their direct contacts, and numbers are rising.
Some are angry
Sometimes, people who are called cooperate.
Sometimes, they hang up angrily and refuse to share information.
“They consider it an invasion of privacy, but our whole purpose is to stop the spread of communicable diseases,” Puckett said.
She will not discuss specific cases, describing HIPAA laws, but she is frustrated with people who won’t cooperate.
“Some people are angry and unkind to these contact tracers, who are working eight to 10 hours a day, but we know a lot of people aren’t following guidelines,” Puckett said.
Case investigators call on their office phones. If necessary, they leave a voicemail or a text.
If there is no response, Two Rivers mails a form letter telling the person he or she tested positive for COVID-19 and needs to be isolating. The person also is informed that he or she must notify the people they may have come in contact with. However, “we don’t have a lot of faith that that approach works,” Puckett said.
Two Rivers has the authority to use local law enforcement agencies to order isolation and quarantine, but right now, Two Rivers is hampered by rising cases and too few staff members to take that step.
When Two Rivers cannot get names of possible contacts, it will issue a press release to local media stating that a case had been confirmed in a certain town and urging people who had been at specific events to quarantine for two weeks because they likely were exposed.
Those press releases are issued only when Two Rivers has exhausted all other avenues to identify and reach possible contacts.
“We are able to contract-trace without a press release 99 percent of the time,” Puckett said.
Rising cases
Every day, Two Rivers’ website posts three new numbers: total cases, numbers of those who are no longer symptomatic, and a number of previously infected people who have not let Two Rivers know their current conditions. As of Friday morning, that number stood at 1,246.
“Without their information, we will not be able to collect critical information. We know so very little about this disease, and that hurts everyone. There are so many nuances to COVID, so every scrap of information we can collect and forward to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is really vital,” Puckett said.
That’s the key. It’s not invasion of privacy.
Two Rivers simply is trying to keep COVID-19 numbers down.
Two Rivers origins
Two Rivers was one of the health departments created by Nebraska in parts of the state in 2001. Its focus is communicable diseases, environmental issues, potential rabies exposures, lead poisoning and more, but right now, its focus is COVID-19.
While most people recover, some patients will have health problems for the rest of lives.
Contrary to popular myth, Puckett said COVID-19 is not comparable to influenza.
Doctors have found tiny COVID particles in the heart, liver and kidneys. Circulatory systems have been affected. And while COVID-19 can be serious for people with preexisting conditions and the elderly, cases are rising fastest right now in people aged 18-29, especially college students, who then take it home to their parents, grandparents and great-grandparents.
Disputed figures
Two Rivers issues reports by 9 a.m. daily, accounting for all cases from midnight to 11:59 p.m. the previous day.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services also issues a daily report for cases from 6 p.m. the previous day through 5:59 p.m. that day. For that reason and others, totals in the two reports can differ. That’s one more challenge of COVID-19.
Two Rivers figures come from an electronic lab reporting system and include lab results from late afternoon or the middle of the night.
Laboratories and medical providers report new cases of COVID and several other contagious diseases to the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System, as mandated by Title 173 of the Nebraska Administrative Code.
Two Rivers gets daily case numbers from hospitals, community hospitals, private health clinics, TestNebraska test sites and other places.
NEDSS sorts information by state and sends it to the appropriate local health department. Once in awhile, a lab may send test results to the wrong health department. Nebraska has separate health departments named Two Rivers, Three Rivers and Twin Rivers. That can be confusing.
“Then you get to borders of counties. Someone might have a Shelton address and live in Hall County, or live between Dawson and Custer counties,” she said.
Dawson County is part of Two Rivers; Custer County is not. Two Rivers is constantly sorting this out, which is why counties’ case numbers might change from day to day. “This happens statewide,” Puckett said.
Sometimes college students use their parents’ addresses, even though they live in Buffalo County and attend the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
“COVID reports have to go to the health department where the student attends college. It took a couple of weeks of frantic sorting to figure that out, but now it works fine,” she said.
Up before the sun
Aravind Menon, Two Rivers’ epidemiologist, begins compiling data for the daily reports before sunrise each day.
“We report to him when we see hot spots, and he can verify our hunches with data. He proves we’re not crazy,” Puckett said.
A few people have gotten COVID-19 a second time, “so if you’ve had it, it’s not OK to feel like you can wine and dine and not take precautions,” she said.
Meanwhile, Two Rivers’ work doesn’t stop, especially as cases keep rising.
“If we get 100 new cases a day, that’s hard for our group of 16 case investigators to handle,” she said.
Puckett said she just knows that if the public wore masks, Two Rivers’ workload would lighten.
