Wear a mask: Two Rivers struggles to stay ahead of the pandemic

Case investigators call on their office phones. If necessary, they leave a voicemail or a text.

If there is no response, Two Rivers mails a form letter telling the person he or she tested positive for COVID-19 and needs to be isolating. The person also is informed that he or she must notify the people they may have come in contact with. However, “we don’t have a lot of faith that that approach works,” Puckett said.

Two Rivers has the authority to use local law enforcement agencies to order isolation and quarantine, but right now, Two Rivers is hampered by rising cases and too few staff members to take that step.

When Two Rivers cannot get names of possible contacts, it will issue a press release to local media stating that a case had been confirmed in a certain town and urging people who had been at specific events to quarantine for two weeks because they likely were exposed.

Those press releases are issued only when Two Rivers has exhausted all other avenues to identify and reach possible contacts.

“We are able to contract-trace without a press release 99 percent of the time,” Puckett said.

Rising cases