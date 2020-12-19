‘We want to make today about you’: UNK celebrates winter graduates

“We want to celebrate. We want to make today about you,” UNK Chancellor Doug Kristensen told Friday’s graduates. “We want this day to be marked in your life as something that’s really important. It’s a milestone that you’ve reached.”

He also wanted family and friends to be part of the occasion, even if they’re socially distanced.

“We could have mailed the diplomas to you, but we think it’s important to come together as a community and say congratulations and thank you,” Kristensen said.

Logan Bunger was happy to have the opportunity to graduate in person.

“It’s been a long time coming,” said Bunger, who earned a bachelor’s degree in agribusiness. “I’ve faced some adversity during my career here and it feels good to finally push through and get it all complete.”

The McCook native already accepted a job with Holdrege-based Nebraskaland Aviation, the same company he interned with in summer 2019.

“UNK really helped guide me and introduce me to the business side of things,” he said. “I think that’s going to be very helpful when I start working full time every day.”