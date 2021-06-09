‘We’re just trying to live:' Oral history project gives immigrants a voice

KEARNEY – Carlos Ortega and his family didn’t come to the United States to sell drugs.

They aren’t here to “steal” jobs from hardworking Americans or to leech off the federal benefits system.

“We came here so we can be safe and build a better future,” said Ortega, who was 9 years old when his family left their home in Chihuahua, Mexico.

“We’re just trying to live. That’s all we’re trying to do.”

Ortega is one of 20 people whose stories are featured in “Coming to the Plains,” an oral history project that examines immigration through the eyes of Latin Americans who settled in central Nebraska.

Inspired by the state’s “complicated relationship with immigration,” University of Nebraska at Kearney faculty members Michelle Warren, Laurinda Weisse and Jacob Rosdail launched the project in 2017 as a way to share the lived experiences of these community members and spread empathy by attaching human faces to the immigration debate.

“In a broad sense, we’re hoping this project will help people reconsider some of the preconceived notions they might have regarding immigration or immigrants,” said Weisse, an associate professor who serves as the university archivist and digital repository manager.