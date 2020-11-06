'We don’t take any chances': KPS remains watchful of COVID-19, but doesn't see case surge like Buffalo County

“That equates essentially to 1% of our students,” Edwards explained. “Of those 57, 50% of those have been high school students.”

As of Thursday morning, 12 staff members were in quarantine or isolation, and there were six active positive cases among staff members.

Year to date, 49 staff members have had COVID-19, equating to 5.18% of all staff.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Entering into flu season, Edwards said schools are proceeding with caution because of how COVID symptoms and cold or flu symptoms can mirror each other.

“We don’t take any chances,” Edwards said.

Even though students or staff members are sent home when they display symptoms, like a high temperature, often those cases do not turn out to be COVID-related.

According to Edwards, approximately 80% of staff members and more than 90% of students, when sent home, do not end up having COVID-19.

KPS will continue to follow its infectious disease protocols this season, as they do every cold and flu season. Should cases of the flu or coronavirus rise at a particular school, the district may close the building for a few days, as has happened in the past.