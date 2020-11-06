'We don’t take any chances': KPS remains watchful of COVID-19, but doesn't see case surge like Buffalo County

KEARNEY — As COVID-19 cases rise in Buffalo County, Kearney Public Schools seem to be staying in a safe bubble.
According to KPS Superintendent Kent Edwards, even as Two Rivers Public Health Department moves its risk needle even further into the red, the district has resisted reflecting the move in its own risk dial because it doesn’t see that surge of cases in its data.
As of Thursday morning, KPS had 182 students in quarantine or isolation and six with active positive cases. One of those cases is at Kearney High School, the middle schools have one each and three are at separate elementary schools.
Year to date, 1,959 students have been in quarantine or isolation. However, Edwards noted that a high percentage of those are “duplicated numbers,” for example, multiple children in one family unit being quarantined. In many cases, these students have been forced to quarantine because an adult family member has tested positive.
Year to date, 57 students actually have tested positive for COVID-19.
“That equates essentially to 1% of our students,” Edwards explained. “Of those 57, 50% of those have been high school students.”
As of Thursday morning, 12 staff members were in quarantine or isolation, and there were six active positive cases among staff members.
Year to date, 49 staff members have had COVID-19, equating to 5.18% of all staff.
Entering into flu season, Edwards said schools are proceeding with caution because of how COVID symptoms and cold or flu symptoms can mirror each other.
“We don’t take any chances,” Edwards said.
Even though students or staff members are sent home when they display symptoms, like a high temperature, often those cases do not turn out to be COVID-related.
According to Edwards, approximately 80% of staff members and more than 90% of students, when sent home, do not end up having COVID-19.
KPS will continue to follow its infectious disease protocols this season, as they do every cold and flu season. Should cases of the flu or coronavirus rise at a particular school, the district may close the building for a few days, as has happened in the past.
Looking toward Thanksgiving, the district continues to be cautious, but Edwards said KPS does not expect issues.
Though the district considered adjusting the schedule, they ended up keeping the break around the holiday three days long.
Using Halloween as a guide, Edwards said, at this time, they don’t currently expect a rise of cases after the November holiday, either. Three days after the trick-or-treating day, the superintendent said they are monitoring potential situations, but don’t yet see any issues materializing.
“We feel confident,” he said. “There’s a potential for it, obviously, but we just didn’t see it. So that gave us the confidence to think since Thanksgiving was on a Thursday, we would stay in session that Monday and Tuesday.
