HOLDREGE — A vote that would have put the merger of two major power districts back on track failed Friday during a packed meeting at Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District headquarters in Holdrege.

“Today was a day when local politics worked,” said Gary Robison, a Bertrand irrigator who led the Citizens Opposed to the Merger organization that stopped Central’s consolidation with Dawson Public Power District based in Lexington.

During a special meeting Friday of the Central Board of Directors, the intent was to vote to amend Central’s charter and fix the technicality that sidetracked the merger in April when the matter went before the Nebraska Power Review Board for approval.

On Friday, the Central board voted 7-5 in favor of adopting the amendment; however, under state law, eight votes in favor were required.

“We worked hard to get people to that meeting on Friday,” Robison said. “We wanted people on the board to see their constituents when they voted.”

Robison said two Central board representatives from Kearney County who voted in favor of the merger in October 2021 flipped their votes on Friday, and it was enough to kill the measure to fix the technicality in Central’s bylaws.

“I don’t think it’s dead. If it comes back, it’s because they’ll feel like they shored up the vote and are ready to make another try,” Robison said.

One day before Friday’s vote, descendants of George Kingsley — who was instrumental in making Lake McConaughy, the Kingsley hydro and the vast network of irrigation canals a reality — announced they opposed the merger.

Four great-grandchildren of Kingsley, Tim Kingsley, Liz Mattson, David Kingsley and Nancy Oertle, urged the CNPPID Board to vote against the merger at Friday’s special meeting.

“Our great grandfather, George P. Kingsley, gave his time, money, and the last 20 years of his life to the formation of what is today Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District,” the grandchildren wrote in a letter to CNPPID directors. “His dream was to bring irrigation to the fertile lands of the tri-county basin (Kearney, Phelps and Gosper). Those farms are the heartbeat of the communities within, and their sustainability is dependent upon agriculture.”

Efforts to merge Central and Dawson began when they announced plans to study a potential merger in November 2020. A consultant was hired to review finances, assets, board governance and the benefits for the customers.

The study process was divided into four levels, with each one being more detailed. Both Central and Dawson boards voted on each stage of review, having the opportunity to end the process at any time.

In addition to news media coverage, press releases, newsletter articles, public open house events were held to share information and listen to concerns. The expenses for the study and legal consultation have been shared by Central and Dawson PPD.

A spokesman for Central said whether the power and irrigation district attempts to salvage the merger at this point would be up to the Board of Directors.

Both Central and Dawson boards had voted to merge in October 2021, but irrigators organized the Citizens Opposed to the Merger group to fight the proposed consolidation. COTM has 100 members and $400,000 to fight the proposed merger. COTM said water users in Phelps, Kearney and Gosper counties might lose control of the water that fuels crop production in south-central Nebraska. More specifically, COTM claimed that south-central Nebraska would be under represented on the new board of directors for the merged districts.