Water main repairs will disrupt Avenue E traffic beginning Monday morning in Kearney
Tiffany Stoiber, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Utilities Department has announced a water main repair will take place in the southbound lane of Avenue E between 24th Street and 23rd Street beginning at 9 a.m. Monday.

Work will affect southbound motorists on Avenue E by detouring traffic west to Avenue D. The roadway will be reopened completely by 4 p.m. Dec. 30, weather and construction permitting.

Motorists are asked to use caution in the area and to watch for construction workers and equipment. If an alternate route is possible, the city recommends that motorists use the alternate route.

