Water line work in Kearney to restrict alley traffic
Water line work in Kearney to restrict alley traffic

Road Work Ahead teaser
Tiffany Stoiber, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — Beginning Monday, the north end of the alley between Central Avenue and First Avenue, from 21st Street to North Railroad, will be closed at the north end for water line work.

According to an announcement by the city of Kearney Street Division on behalf of Cudaback Plumbing, businesses will be able to access the alley from the south end only.

It is anticipated the alley will reopen Aug. 23, weather permitting.

Motorists are urged to use an alternate route during this time.

