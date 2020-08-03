HOLDREGE — An addition to Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege is opening today.
The 42,000-square-foot addition includes Phelps Medical Group, an infusion/oncology clinic and cardiac rehab services. A long, wide corridor with floor-to-ceiling windows and agricultural images adorning the walls now connects the hospital to the addition.
“We wanted to connect the buildings so we could have some continuity between clinic and hospital. In the beginning, that was the first objective. We are excited to see it through,” said PMHC Chief Experience Officer Lacie Westcott.
The Phelps Medical Group, a rural health clinic, features 18 exam rooms and three procedure rooms. The former location had 10 exam rooms.
“(There is) definitely more space and more functional space,” Westcott said.
There are 17 employees and five providers in the clinic. The new clinic is designed to be more efficient for providers, nurses and patients.
“All the rooms are on the outer square. On the inner square, we have four identical nurses’ stations. It’s more efficient for the providers; they can have their support nursing staff close right here,” explained Westcott.
The addition also features a new space for cardiac and pulmonary rehab as well as oncology and infusion.
“The oncology services, with the new group that we have partnered with, Southeast Nebraska Cancer Center out of Lincoln, we have grown from one treatment day a week to four days a week. We outgrew the space. This new space is accommodating more people,” Westcott said.
The oncology and infusion clinic features three exam rooms, an isolation room and two semiprivate bays.
“There is a huge need in the area for oncology, and we want to treat people close to home,” Westcott said. “We have an outstanding list of visiting specialists. We look for the best, and we bring the best in.”
The project was slated to be finished in May, but weather delays put a slight damper on the project. A ribbon-cutting was two weeks ago, and everything was moved into its respective spaces on Friday.
Along with the new clinic spaces, PMHC also added a second floor above the new addition that currently is shell space for future expansion.
“We always try to plan as much as we can for the future so we did put a full second story along here all the way across the entire addition,” Westcott said. “We don’t sit still very long. We decided while we are at it let’s just go up.”