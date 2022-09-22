 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Was the Russian Flu the first coronavirus pandemic? Find out at UNK's Science Cafe

  Updated
KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney faculty members Kim Carlson and Doug Biggs will discuss the Russian Flu, its spread and whether it was actually the first coronavirus epidemic at the next Science Cafe.

The event is hosted by Sigma Xi, The Scientific Research Honor Society, and the upcoming topic will be “The Russian Flu, 1889-94, A Lost Coronavirus Pandemic?”

It will take place at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Loft, Cunningham’s Journal, 15 W. 23rd St. in Kearney.

Kim Carlson

Carlson

Carlson is a professor and co-chair in the UNK Department of Biology focusing on molecular genetics and teaching introductory and human genetics as well as bioethics. She received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in biology from UNK and a doctorate in genetics and cellular and molecular biology from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

She was a postdoctoral research fellow in the Center for Neurovirology and Neurodegenerative Disorders at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Carlson became a research associate and proteomics core director at UNMC before returning to UNK in 2003.

Doug Biggs

Biggs

A history professor at UNK, Biggs received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in history from Iowa State University and a doctorate in medieval history from the University of Minnesota. His specialty areas are English history, ancient history and medieval history.

Biggs has been a visiting professor at the Centre for Medieval Studies at the University of York and has presented papers at international conferences on both sides of the Atlantic and in New Zealand. In 2000, he was elected to fellowship in the Royal Historical Society.

For more information, contact Allen Thomas, UNK associate professor of chemistry, at 308-865-8452 or thomasaa@unk.edu.

