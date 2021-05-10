Warta eases stress on nursing staff at Kearney Regional Medical Center

Warta works four, 12-hour days. Early in the week, she might welcome 20 new patients a day and discharge 10. When new patients arrive to fill those 10 beds, she welcomes them, too.

Patients come in and out on a regular basis.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I stay pretty busy. For a 12-hour shift, that’s a lot. If nurses had to do all that on their own, it would be difficult,” she said.

Raised in Ogallala, Warta took a certified nurse’s assistant class in high school simply because her friends did. “It was a cool thing to do at first, but it grew from here,” she said.

After graduating from Ogallala High School, she went to Central Community College-Kearney and became a licensed practical nurse. For the next three years, she worked in a nursing home.

In 2018, she returned to Central Community College-Grand Island and became a registered nurse. She began working at Kearney Regional and never looked back.

"Nursing home work is routine. There aren’t a lot of changes,” she said. “At a hospital, every day is different. I like the different aspects of hospital nursing.”

At KRMC, the nurse-to-patient ratio is 1:6. She is able to relieve stress on the nursing staff.