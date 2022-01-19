KEARNEY — Weapon-related warrants have been issued for two Kearneyites wanted in connection to Sunday’s homicide in Kearney.
Joshua James Morris, 18, and Mariah C. Chamberlin, 19, both of Kearney, are each charged in Buffalo County warrants filed Tuesday with possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm and possession of more than one pound of marijuana — all felonies. The incidents are alleged to have occurred Monday, records indicate.
Court records detailing the cases against them are sealed because it is an ongoing investigation.
Chamberlin is also wanted on a Buffalo County warrant for failing to appear in court Monday for a trial for driving under revocation, a misdemeanor.
Morris and Chamberlin are believed to have information in connection to Sunday night’s shooting of Jared M. Shinpaugh, 31, and Joseph L. Garcia, 29, both of Lexington.
Shinpaugh died as a result of the shooting. Garcia was transported by private vehicle to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney where he was treated for his injuries and released.
At about 8:38 p.m. Sunday Kearney Police Department officers responded to 823 W. 23rd St. for a report of gunshots in the area. Preliminary information indicated multiple witnesses heard several gunshots fired and saw one person possibly struck, according to KPD.
Witnesses reported seeing other subjects running away from the area and getting into a car and leaving the area.
Shortly after the initial call, two adult males arrived at Good Sam’s emergency room with apparent gunshot wounds.
KPD continues to search for the gunman and any other suspects or witnesses in the case.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact KPD at 308-237-2104, Buffalo County Crimestoppers 308-237-3424 or through the See It Say It Send It App.
