KEARNEY — Weapon-related warrants have been issued for two Kearneyites wanted in connection to Sunday’s homicide in Kearney.

Joshua James Morris, 18, and Mariah C. Chamberlin, 19, both of Kearney, are each charged in Buffalo County warrants filed Tuesday with possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm and possession of more than one pound of marijuana — all felonies. The incidents are alleged to have occurred Monday, records indicate.

Court records detailing the cases against them are sealed because it is an ongoing investigation.

Chamberlin is also wanted on a Buffalo County warrant for failing to appear in court Monday for a trial for driving under revocation, a misdemeanor.

Morris and Chamberlin are believed to have information in connection to Sunday night’s shooting of Jared M. Shinpaugh, 31, and Joseph L. Garcia, 29, both of Lexington.

Shinpaugh died as a result of the shooting. Garcia was transported by private vehicle to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney where he was treated for his injuries and released.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}