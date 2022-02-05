Warrant issued for victim in January 16 murder in Kearney

KEARNEY — A warrant has been issued for the surviving victim in a January murder in Kearney.

Joseph Luis Garcia, 29, of Lexington is wanted on a Buffalo County felony warrant for attempted robbery of Joshua Morris and Mariah Chamberlin on Jan. 16. The warrant was filed Wednesday.

Court records detailing the allegations against him are sealed because the document contains confidential information.

Morris, 18, and Chamberlin, 19, both of Kearney, are being held at the Buffalo County Jail each on felony drug and weapons violations in connection to the death of Jared M. Shinpaugh, 31, of Lexington. Garcia also was shot in the incident. He was treated at CHI Health Good Samaritan for his injuries following the shooting and was released.

Police haven’t released any details about the shooter or a motive, but say the incident is isolated. Court records detailing the incident are sealed.

Around 8:38 p.m. on Jan. 16 Kearney Police Department officers responded to 823 W. 23rd St. for a report of gunshots in the area. Multiple witnesses heard several gunshots fired and saw one person possibly struck, according to KPD.