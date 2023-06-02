KEARNEY — A 23-year-old University of Nebraska at Kearney wide receiver from Aurora, Colorado, remained free today (Friday) after an arrest warrant was issued Thursday for his arrest.

Court records indicate Xavier J. Delk is wanted on a warrant for first-degree assault. The offense carries a possible prison sentence of 1-50 years.

The warrant has been sealed, but records state the charge is related to a May 14 incident in which Delk is suspected of causing serious bodily injury to another person. The May 14 date coincides with a series of shootings and a stabbing in Kearney where some UNK football players were present.

UNK spokesman Todd Gottula said Delk has been suspended from all football team activities, pending the outcome of the case.

“We’re aware of the potential charge against Xavier related to an off-campus incident on May 14,” Gottula said. “The university is cooperating with law enforcement and respecting the legal and privacy constraints associated with the case.”

Gottula said Delk had just graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in general studies and has one year of eligibility remaining.

Gottula added: “UNK continues its commitment to maintain a safe campus environment.”