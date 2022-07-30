Ward Labs hits 40, Ray Ward celebrates 85th birthday

Family, friends and business colleagues will come together to celebrate 40 years of Ward Laboratories and the 85th birthday of its founder, Ray Ward, on Friday.

The open house at Ward Laboratories, 4007 Cherry Ave., will be noon-6 p.m.

Lunch begins at noon. Speakers are planned at 1 p.m. Lab tours will begin at 2 p.m.

It is anticipated 300 guests will attend the event. The RSVP link is bit.ly/WardLabParty.

Guests are asked to park at Patriot Park, 4511 E. 56th St. Buses will transport guests to the lab.