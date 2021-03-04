Wanted: Seniors who haven't gotten the COVID-19 vaccination yet

KEARNEY — If you’re 65 or older and you signed up for COVID-19 vaccine but haven’t received it yet, the Two Rivers Public Health Department wants to talk to you.
Two Rivers has nearly completed vaccinating the older-than-65 age group, but “finding the last few of those who have signed up has been a big challenge over the past 10 days,” Jeremy Eschliman, health director at the Two Rivers Public Health Department, said Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Two Rivers will “aggressively” begin to vaccinate educators, starting with 150 educators who will receive innoculations Friday at the Viaero Center.
Two Rivers then will save 10% of its weekly vaccine allocation for educators and hopes to vaccinate at least 50% of them in the next few weeks, Eschliman said. Buffalo County has about 1,500 educators in its public and private schools and the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
Eschliman also said a new statewide registration system for a COVID-19 vaccine will go into effect Friday. People can register on that site. When a vaccine is available, they will be notified. They can register on that site for a shot at a specific time and location.
The new system will display a chart online showing where shots are available in every Nebraska county.
Until now, the public registered for COVID-19 shots at the Two Rivers site. When vaccines became available, Two Rivers staff called each registrant to set up when and where to get one.
Those who have registered with Two Rivers do not need to register again, Eschliman said. Their information will be merged automatically with the statewide system.
Two Rivers still will oversee vaccine scheduling, but the state system will make it much easier, he said.
“People can be difficult to get ahold of, and it may take between 10 and 15 calls before one person can be contacted,” said Katherine Mulligan, Two Rivers’ planning section supervisor.
Eschliman added, “It takes about 15 phone calls to schedule one appointment. We’re making a lot of phone calls when we try to schedule 400 or 500 people at one clinic.”
Vaccinations are progressing, he said. They began in late December for residents of long-term care facilities and frontline health care workers.
In February, vaccinations began for those in Tier 1 Phase B, which includes firefighters, police officers, corrections officers and first responders, the Crossroads Mission Avenue staff members, utility workers and licensed day care providers.
This week, Two Rivers will begin administering the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The J&J vaccine was approved by the FDA late last week. Two Rivers received its first shipment this week.
Only one dose is required, and it can be stored in refrigerators at temperatures between 18 and 28 degrees. It does not need to be kept at below-zero temperatures like the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.
While the J&J vaccine has roughly 60%-71% effectiveness, versus the 90%-95% of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, it is more effective than flu vaccines, which are roughly 50% effective.
“The J&J shot is one shot, not a series. You don’t have to come back in three or four weeks. You get one shot and move on,” he added.
As for the few who may get COVID despite being vaccinated, the J&J vaccine provides a 93% chance against needing hospitalization. “All our vaccines are good vaccines, and we encourage anyone to get whichever vaccine they can. People don’t always have a choice,” Eschliman said.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, like the Moderna vaccine, is authorized for people age 18 and older. The Pfizer vaccine has been authorized for people age 16 and older. At present, those being vaccinated do not have a choice of vaccine. Two Rivers administers whatever arrives from vaccine manufacturers.
Eschliman said Two Rivers is in daily contact with the state Department of Health and Human Services about vaccines, future doses and more. Those 65 and older, or people who fall under Phase 1B, can register for vaccines on websites at HyVee, Walmart and Medicap Pharmacy.