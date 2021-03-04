Wanted: Seniors who haven't gotten the COVID-19 vaccination yet

KEARNEY — If you’re 65 or older and you signed up for COVID-19 vaccine but haven’t received it yet, the Two Rivers Public Health Department wants to talk to you.

Two Rivers has nearly completed vaccinating the older-than-65 age group, but “finding the last few of those who have signed up has been a big challenge over the past 10 days,” Jeremy Eschliman, health director at the Two Rivers Public Health Department, said Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Two Rivers will “aggressively” begin to vaccinate educators, starting with 150 educators who will receive innoculations Friday at the Viaero Center.

Two Rivers then will save 10% of its weekly vaccine allocation for educators and hopes to vaccinate at least 50% of them in the next few weeks, Eschliman said. Buffalo County has about 1,500 educators in its public and private schools and the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

Eschliman also said a new statewide registration system for a COVID-19 vaccine will go into effect Friday. People can register on that site. When a vaccine is available, they will be notified. They can register on that site for a shot at a specific time and location.

The new system will display a chart online showing where shots are available in every Nebraska county.