Wanted: Recollections of Sept. 11 attacks for 20th anniversary rememberance

The hijacked Flight 11 was crashed into floors 93 to 99 of the North Tower (1 WTC) at 8:46 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2001. The hijacked Flight 175 struck floors 77 to 85 of the South Tower (2 WTC) 17 minutes later at 9:03 a.m.

A third plane crashed into the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia.

Passengers on the fourth hijacked plane fought back and the plane crashed into an empty field in western Pennsylvania.

The attacks killed 2,977 people from 93 nations.

When the towers were struck, between 16,400 and 18,000 people were in the WTC complex, based on information from the 9/11 Memorial and Museum website. Of those, the vast majority evacuated safely. As they rushed out, first responders rushed in trying to save those still trapped or injured.

The fires from the impacts were intensified by the planes’ burning jet fuel. They weakened the steel support trusses, which attached each of the floors to the buildings’ exterior walls. Along with the initial damage to the buildings’ structural columns, this ultimately caused both towers to collapse. The five other buildings in the WTC complex were also destroyed because of damage sustained when the Twin Towers fell.