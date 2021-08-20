Wanted man in Wednesday shooting found; investigation continues

UPDATE - 7:30 a.m.

Kearney Police officers have located Dayton McFarland, in reference to his involvement with this case. Investigators continue to follow-up on leads and process evidence.

The investigation continues.

______________________________________________________________

KEARNEY — On Wednesday, Aug. 18, at approximately 7:36 p.m., Kearney Police responded to the 2900 block of Grand Avenue, East Lawn Trailer Court, to investigate a report of “gunshots” in the area.

Initial reports placed the activity in the center of the trailer court near a mailbox cluster. Witnesses also reported multiple subjects and vehicles were involved.

Officers located 22-year-old Trevon Weindorff in the area with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg. Weindorff was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

Police located 22-year-old Tyler Divan departing the area, and later arrested him for felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. At this time three vehicles involved in the incident have been recovered by police.