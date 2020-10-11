Wanted: Buyer for Dream Fit Boutique

KEARNEY — For Doris Geist, DreamFit Boutique has been a labor of love, but due to her age and health issues, Oct. 31 will be her last day in business.

She’s searching for a buyer for her growing, 9-year-old business.

“I believe there is a need for this kind of a store in Kearney and surrounding areas, and even states beyond Nebraska,” she said. “It has been a blessing to help women. Many have become friends over the years,” she said.

Geist of Kearney owned a day care business for 37 years. Then, feeling called to help women, she opened Dream Fit Boutique on April 18, 2011.

“I decided Kearney could use a bra store. Average-sized women can’t find bras that fit. I wanted to help women find bras that would make them feel better physically and emotionally,” she said.

She had no retail experience, but she quickly learned from a bra-fitting class in Colorado and a training course in professional lingerie fitting from a British company via Skype. She set up a sign on the sidewalk outside her store saying that 85% of women are wearing the wrong bra.

Customers came — from Nebraska, Colorado and Kansas and even Canada. Some stopped while driving through Kearney.

