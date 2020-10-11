Wanted: Buyer for Dream Fit Boutique

KEARNEY — For Doris Geist, DreamFit Boutique has been a labor of love, but due to her age and health issues, Oct. 31 will be her last day in business.
She’s searching for a buyer for her growing, 9-year-old business.
“I believe there is a need for this kind of a store in Kearney and surrounding areas, and even states beyond Nebraska,” she said. “It has been a blessing to help women. Many have become friends over the years,” she said.
Geist of Kearney owned a day care business for 37 years. Then, feeling called to help women, she opened Dream Fit Boutique on April 18, 2011.
“I decided Kearney could use a bra store. Average-sized women can’t find bras that fit. I wanted to help women find bras that would make them feel better physically and emotionally,” she said.
She had no retail experience, but she quickly learned from a bra-fitting class in Colorado and a training course in professional lingerie fitting from a British company via Skype. She set up a sign on the sidewalk outside her store saying that 85% of women are wearing the wrong bra.
Customers came — from Nebraska, Colorado and Kansas and even Canada. Some stopped while driving through Kearney.
“Women from all over Google me or call me. They say it’s odd to find a bra store in a smaller town,” Geist said.
“A lot of women these days are wearing so many hats. They’re working. They’re taking care of their families. The last thing they do is come in and take care of themselves, but if they don’t take care of themselves, they can’t take care of their families,” she added.
She closed for COVID-19 for five weeks last spring, but otherwise the pandemic has not affected her business.
Items are on sale for 30% to 80% off. They include bras, nursing bras, shapewear, nightgowns, bathrobes, bra accessories, swimsuits, sarongs, candles, jewelry, wooden signs, panties, camisoles, slips and Spanx.
She has glass nail files, greeting cards and magnets, along with mannequins, clothing racks, holiday decorations and more.
After nearly 10 years in business, Geist will be sad when she locks the door for the last time.
“I feel really blessed that I’ve been able to do this,” she said.
