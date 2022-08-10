Wall that Heals gets Patriot Guard welcome in Kearney

KEARNEY — As the Wall That Heals rolled into Kearney Tuesday, some veterans of the Vietnam War said their memories today are more poignant than they were a lifetime ago when they fought the war.

Veterans remember the terror of firefights, the loneliness of being in a foreign place and the emotional pangs of losing a comrade or a high school friend in battle.

“He wrote me in a letter, ‘They’re trying to kill me here,'” said one of the 25 Patriot Guard motorcyclists who escorted The Wall That Heals into Kearney. “When I wrote back, I told my buddy to keep his head down. But they sent me that letter back as undeliverable. I guess he didn’t keep his head down.”

Depending upon which veteran you speak to, they have a variety of painful memories, but the common thread, they say, is their homecoming experience.

The Americans they fought for and risked their lives for were not welcoming the veterans home as heroes. Instead, they were shamed.

One Patriot rider said he couldn’t wait to get out of his uniform and put on civilian clothes because of the ridicule he encountered waiting for his flight home in an airport.

After risking their lives for two years in Vietnam, veterans said their homecoming was unhappy — the kind of memory most people would love to forget.

Vietnam veterans say they’re beginning to feel a shift. They’re feeling more as if what they did in Vietnam was worth it.

“They’re starting to honor veterans, but they didn’t back then in the 1960s and 1970s,” said Robert Shafer, a Navy veteran from Gibbon. He was one of the 17 Vietnam veterans who escorted the Wall into Kearney. In total, there were 25 riders that led the way from Gibbon to Kearney, where the Wall will be displayed Thursday through most of Sunday.

“We’re getting a lot of handshakes now. I’m glad I served, and I would do it again,” Naval veteran Tom Rayburn of Gibbon said.

Jim Catterson said riding with the Patriot Guard helps him feel healed. “It’s to honor them.”

Organizers who are bringing the Wall to Kearney hope it can help heal veterans, their families and loved ones from the wounds inflicted by warfare.

Denny Houska, one of the organizers, said that veterans will be drawn to the wall. They’ll want to find the names they remember from their wartime experience.

In all, there are 58,000 names on the Wall, each belonging to someone who made the ultimate sacrifice for their nation.

The traveling three-fourths-size replica of the Vietnam War Memorial will be open to the public from 8 a.m. Thursday — with a wreath ceremony at 9 a.m. — through 2 p.m. Sunday.

The Wall will be displayed at Patriot Park at 4511 E. 56th St., near the Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home at 4510 E. 56th St. The Wall will be a centerpiece of the 37th Annual Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Reunion, planned Thursday through Sunday at the Younes Conference Center.

The United States fought in the Vietnam War from 1965-1975.

The Wall That Heals will be displayed 24 hours per day for the benefit of veterans whose scars prevent them from approaching the monument during daylight. Volunteer hosts will welcome and assist visitors at the Wall and assist with tear down. Melinda Haag, the volunteer coordinator, can be reached at 308-379-8840. Interested individuals can contact Haag by email at BalloonGirl83@gmail.com or by phone at 308-379-8840. The volunteer registration page is at signup.com/go/vSkBRPe.

Volunteer host training will be 6 p.m. Wednesday at Patriot Park.

It’s estimated 7,500 to 10,000 people will view the wall during its Kearney stop. Included with the wall’s appearance will be an educational multi-media component. There will be professionally guided educational tours, “Hometown Heroes” and a program titled “In Memory.”

The 53-foot trailer that carries The Wall That Heals transforms into a mobile education center. The trailer’s exterior features a timeline of “The War and The Wall” and provides additional information about the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. Additional exhibits give visitors a better understanding of the legacy of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and the collection of items left at The Wall.

More information about the 37th Vietnam Veterans Reunion and The Wall That Heals is available at VetsReunion.com, PatsBuzz@gmail.com and 308-233-1612.