Walking a tightrope: Axtell Presbyterian Church's new pastor's first challenge was balancing safety, service

AXTELL — Just three months after the Rev. Logan Ellis became the pastor at Axtell Presbyterian Church last June, the church had to close because he and his wife Erin contracted COVID-19.
The virus first hit Erin, an elementary school teacher in Franklin. She had mild symptoms, but “I knew there wasn’t any hope for me not to catch it,” Ellis said. Sure enough, he did. He lost his sense of taste and smell for a month.
For six weeks, he livestreamed Sunday services from his Minden home. He recovered quickly, but “there were a lot of cases in the area, so we decided to stay online for a bit. It doesn’t take much for COVID to spread,” he said.
He said the church “walked a tightrope” trying to protect the community from COVID while serving its people.
The 90-member church resumed live services in late November. “It’s been good,” he said. “There was a lot of fear at the beginning, but we take precautions. Masks and social distancing are required. We don’t have coffee or fellowship. It’s also been a good time for us to evaluate how we do worship.”
Ellis, 27, uses Biblical terms to describe his decision to enter the ministry. “My journey wasn’t like Paul’s. God didn’t blind me. I was like Peter slowly being guided to where I am. I had many experiences when I felt the presence of God heavily. I’ve always felt like I’ve been on this path,” he said.
Baptized a Lutheran, he was raised in Beaver City as a Presbyterian. Active in his church youth program during high school, he learned there that if he entered the ministry, he could help people.
He graduated from Hastings College and, just this summer, from the University of Dubuque Theological Seminary in Iowa. Since arriving in Axtell, he has plunged in enthusiastically while respecting COVID restrictions.
“Since we were in the red zone on the risk dial late this fall, we’ve put a pause on a lot of the ministry, but I really hope to see the church engage with the community,” he said.
During the summer, the church’s longtime volunteer-based Summer Lunchbox Program fed individually sealed lunches to 1,000 children.
The church also partners with Trinity Lutheran Church in offering the WyleCatz AfterSchool Program Monday through Thursday afternoons for children in grades K-6.
With other Axtell churches, Axtell Presbyterian is putting the finishing touches on a wooden outdoor food pantry where people can donate, and take, free food as needed.
“We want to find new ways to be involved. We want to find ways to keep connections for when we return to ‘the new normal,’” Ellis said.
He and Erin, a Plattsmouth native, married in June 2018. He is also an on-call chaplain for CHI Health Good Samaritan, a critical position during COVID-19.
“I love Axtell. It’s a small rural town. It has its own identity, but it’s on the precipice of something due to being close to Kearney, in the center of Nebraska,” he said.
He eagerly is exploring the town’s history and has attended City Council meetings. “I learned a lot more than you can find on Wikipedia,” he said.
He has also learned that the church was established as a mission in 1883 before the town of Axtell was formed. Two church members currently serve on the Axtell School Board. “They have a commitment to the community. I love that,” he said.
He added, “I’ve learned during COVID how important relationships are. I’ve learned that a church is more than just a building. I see myself called to this community for quite some time.”