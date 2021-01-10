Walking a tightrope: Axtell Presbyterian Church's new pastor's first challenge was balancing safety, service

AXTELL — Just three months after the Rev. Logan Ellis became the pastor at Axtell Presbyterian Church last June, the church had to close because he and his wife Erin contracted COVID-19.

The virus first hit Erin, an elementary school teacher in Franklin. She had mild symptoms, but “I knew there wasn’t any hope for me not to catch it,” Ellis said. Sure enough, he did. He lost his sense of taste and smell for a month.

For six weeks, he livestreamed Sunday services from his Minden home. He recovered quickly, but “there were a lot of cases in the area, so we decided to stay online for a bit. It doesn’t take much for COVID to spread,” he said.

He said the church “walked a tightrope” trying to protect the community from COVID while serving its people.

The 90-member church resumed live services in late November. “It’s been good,” he said. “There was a lot of fear at the beginning, but we take precautions. Masks and social distancing are required. We don’t have coffee or fellowship. It’s also been a good time for us to evaluate how we do worship.”