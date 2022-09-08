Walk to End Alzheimer's is Sept. 17 in Kearney

KEARNEY — The public is invited to participate in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Sept. 17 at Yanney Heritage Park at 2020 W. 11th St.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. The one-mile walk around the lake at Yanney Park begins at 9 a.m.

The morning also includes an 8:45 a.m. Promise Garden ceremony. People will be given large paper flowers designating their relationship with the disease, including those diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, those who have lost a loved one to Alzheimer’s, those caring for someone with the disease and those who support the cause.

Registration is underway. Participants can choose to start a team, join a team or walk as an individual. Registration is free, but participants are encouraged to raise funds to support the Alzheimer’s Association.

As of Tuesday, 101 people and 34 teams have signed up to participate, and nearly $21,000 of the $48,000 goal has been raised.

“We encourage people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds to help us take the first step toward a world without Alzheimer’s by joining us for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s,” Sharon Stephens, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association Nebraska Chapter, said.

“More than 6 million people in the U.S. are living with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, and it is estimated that, this year alone, the disease will cost the country $321 billion. This event helps us provide care and support for the more than 35,000 Nebraskans affected by Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, and helps us to fund important research to end this terrible disease,” she said.

To register, visit alz.org/walk. To inquire about volunteer opportunities, email Cassie Larreau at cjlarreau-bailey@alz.org.