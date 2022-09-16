Walk to End Alzheimer's is Saturday a Yanney Park

KEARNEY — The annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held Saturday at Yanney Park at 2020 W. 11th St.

Registration opens at 8 a.m. The opening Promise Garden ceremony begins at 8:45 a.m., followed by the one-mile walk around the lake.

The ceremony will honor those who are walking in memory of a loved one lost to Alzheimer’s, those who are living with Alzheimer’s and those who are walking to help eliminate the disease.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

For more information and to register, visit alz.org/walk or contact walk manager Cassie Larreau at 308-293-2183 or cjlarreau-bailey@alz.org.