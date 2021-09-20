Walk to End Alzheimer's in Kearney's Harmon Park draws sunshine, donations

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Connie Francis, a member of Dawn Rotary, walked in memory of Stan Bigg, husband of Sue Bigg, who helps spearhead this event every year. Stan Bigg suffered from Alzheimer’s for 20 years before his death in 2019. Sue, wearing a bright turquoise Walk To End Alzheimer’s T-shirt, was upbeat about the weather and the large crowd.

Attending their first walk were Kevin Weber, who was diagnosed with dementia nearly two years ago, and his wife Mindy, along with their daughter Hannah, 17. Hannah was inspired by a speech she gave about Alzheimer’s disease at Gibbon High School last year. Hannah brought two friends to the walk, too. “I thought this would be cool,” she said.

Tony and Gail Lowenberg did a “short walk” in memory of Gail’s sister-in-law and two other friends who suffered from Alzheimer’s. “I used my walker to walk, but I believe in this,” Gail said.

Also present was top individual fundraiser Nancy Holscher of Bertrand, who raised $2,100 since mid-August simply by asking friends and coworkers in the Bertrand-Holdrege-Elwood area for contributions. “I lost my sister to Alzheimer’s. I used to work in the Alzheimer’s unit at Christian Homes in Holdrege,” Holscher said.

Holscher, who is a perennial top fundraiser, firmly believes in the cause. There is no cure for Alzheimer’s.