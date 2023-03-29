KEARNEY — Twice as much.

That’s the goal of the Tri-Cities T1D Walk for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Yanney Park at 2020 W. 11th St.

This year’s goal of $27,200 is more than twice as much as the $12,500 raised last year. As of Tuesday, 23 teams had signed up for the event.

“We are back in full swing after COVID-19, and we are excited to raise even more,” Krystal Yager, development manager of the Nebraska-Iowa chapter of the JDRF, said. “We are thrilled to be welcoming new teams and some returning teams we may not have seen in awhile.”

T1D stands for Type 1 diabetes, an incurable autoimmune disease which affects all ages and is not caused by diet or lifestyle.

Activities begin at 11 a.m. and include face painting, temporary tattoos, corn hole and photo options. Also on hand will be cheerleaders from the University of Nebraska at Kearney, members of the Kearney High School soccer team and more.

The walk around the lake at Yanney Park starts at 1 p.m.

The walk in Kearney began in 2018 but was held virtually due to COVID-19 in 2020 and 2021. It returned in person last year. Participants will come from Grand Island, Hastings and surrounding areas.

The event was the brainchild of Kameran Dostal, 25, now an elementary art teacher for Kearney Public Schools. She sought a way to raise funds and awareness for Type 1 diabetes.

In 2017, as a student at UNK, she also started a chapter of the College Diabetes Network.

First diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at age 12, Dostal calls it an “invisible disease that is not preventable. Many people think diabetes can be avoided by living a healthy lifestyle, and that isn’t true.”

“Before the walk, I only knew about five other people in the Kearney area who had diabetes. Since then, I have met countless folks with Type 1 diabetes and families who have loved ones with diabetes,” she said.

“Connecting to other people who live with diabetes reminds me that I'm not alone,” she added.

Type 1 diabetes is a chronic autoimmune disease in which the body’s immune system mistakenly destroys the insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas. People require insulin to get energy from food, but people with T1D depend on injected or pumped insulin to survive.

JDRF is the leading global organization that funds research for Type 1 diabetes. The walk will enable more research, more advocacy and more support for the 1.6 million Americans living with this disease.

Christine Bonk, mother of Siena Bonk, a Kearney High School freshman who has Type 1 diabetes, is helping promote the walk. “It provides hope, empowerment and a sense of community,” she said.

To register or donate, visit https://www2.jdrf.org/site/TR?fr_id=8975&pg=entry.

For more information, email Dostal at kam2014ulferts@gmail.com.