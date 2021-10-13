 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Walk for Freedom in Kearney will protest human trafficking
0 Comments
top story

Walk for Freedom in Kearney will protest human trafficking

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — Walkers in Kearney will join thousands of people around the globe Saturday in the seventh annual Walk for Freedom Event.

The walk begins at 10:30 a.m. in the New Life Church parking lot at 2715 W. 39th St. Walkers will go east on West 39th Street and back for a total of 3.4 miles.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The event is sponsored by the global anti-human trafficking nonprofit A21 to increase awareness and education about human trafficking here and around the world.

The 2019 Nebraska Trafficking Hotline identified 93 victims, 40 traffickers and 11 trafficking businesses with 62 trafficking cases. Since 2016, 47 Nebraska communities have reported human trafficking. Worldwide, millions are enslaved in this $150 billion industry.

Advance registration is suggested at mynewlifechurch.com/events. Registration will open at 10 a.m. Saturday in the New Life parking lot.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Harry Potter fans mark 20 years with wand workshop

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News