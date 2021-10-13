Walk for Freedom in Kearney will protest human trafficking

KEARNEY — Walkers in Kearney will join thousands of people around the globe Saturday in the seventh annual Walk for Freedom Event.

The walk begins at 10:30 a.m. in the New Life Church parking lot at 2715 W. 39th St. Walkers will go east on West 39th Street and back for a total of 3.4 miles.

The event is sponsored by the global anti-human trafficking nonprofit A21 to increase awareness and education about human trafficking here and around the world.

The 2019 Nebraska Trafficking Hotline identified 93 victims, 40 traffickers and 11 trafficking businesses with 62 trafficking cases. Since 2016, 47 Nebraska communities have reported human trafficking. Worldwide, millions are enslaved in this $150 billion industry.

Advance registration is suggested at mynewlifechurch.com/events. Registration will open at 10 a.m. Saturday in the New Life parking lot.