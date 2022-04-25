Walk at Yanney Heritage Park to raise funds to fight prostate cancer

KEARNEY — A walk entitled ZERO-The End of Prostate Cancer will be May 21 at Yanney Heritage Park at 2020 W. 11th St. It will be led by urologist Dr. Garrett Pohlman and the Kearney Urology Center.

The one-mile walk and a 5K run/walk around the lake begin at 9 a.m. The event will celebrate prostate cancer survivors and caregivers and honor men who have been lost to the disease.

Food and children’s activities, including a Kids Superhero Dash for Dad, will be part of the fun.

Prostate cancer strikes one out of every nine men. The risk is higher for veterans, African-American men and those with a family history of the disease.

For more information, visit www.zerocancerrun/kearney.