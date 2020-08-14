KEARNEY — Business was back to normal Thursday with customers coming and going at the Kearney Walgreens, 2516 Second Ave.
On Thursday, Walgreens confirmed it had closed temporarily on Wednesday for precautionary cleaning.
The closure lasted six hours, from 1-7 p.m., and no employees were quarantined.
A Walgreens spokesperson said: “When notified of a confirmed or presumed positive COVID-19 case, we take swift actions meeting or exceeding recommendations from the CDC, OSHA, public health officials and other credible sources while following federal, state and local health advisories. Our clinical and safety teams work closely with our field and store leadership to respond, which may include identifying and contacting individuals who may be at risk in order to self-quarantine or self-monitor their health, as well as third-party industrial cleaning and disinfecting the location or impacted areas of the store.”
The statement concluded: “Walgreens is committed to providing a safe environment for our team members and customers, so cleanings sometimes require temporarily closing a store, in which case customers can visit a nearby location for their prescription and shopping needs.”
This week’s closure follows one on July 6 when the Kearney store temporarily closed for deep cleaning because a team member was being evaluated for COVID-19.
The Walgreens front end retail area and pharmacy both reopened on July 7; however, one week later, Walgreens briefly closed its pharmacy because of a staffing shortage that resulted from some team members being quarantined.