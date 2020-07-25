KEARNEY — Kearney’s Hy-Vee is now home to the only Wahlburgers at Hy-Vee restaurant in Nebraska.
Hy-Vee public relations director Christina Gayman wrote in an email interview with the Hub that the restaurant opened Tuesday.
Gayman wrote that Wahlburgers at Hy-Vee, which is owned and operated by Hy-Vee, serves most of the same menu items as Wahlburgers, a chain started by chef Paul Wahlberg and his two brothers, actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg. The Kearney restaurant features signature burgers, homestyle sides, house-made condiments, salads, sandwiches and shakes. It also offers a full-service bar, including beer, wine and cocktails.
Customers may order their food at a kiosk, she wrote, and may sit in the dining area to eat.
The restaurant replaces Hy-Vee Market Grille.
The Hy-Vee corporate office announced in March that it would transition the table service restaurant to the casual, counter-service Wahlburgers at Hy-Vee restaurant.
“Our customers were wanting more fresh and convenient meal options which led us to transition our Market Grille restaurant to a casual, counter-service Wahlburgers at Hy-Vee,” Gayman said of the decision.
Hy-Vee also is opening 20 Wahlburgers at its other grocery stores in its eight-state region. The new restaurants should be open by the end of the summer, according to Gayman.
To date, she wrote, Hy-Vee owns and operates six full-service Wahlburgers locations.
The Kearney location is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. every day.
