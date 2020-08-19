KEARNEY — With the Nov. 3 general election now just 2½ months away, the pace of preparations has quickened.
According to election commissioner Lisa Poff, sometime next week Buffalo County’s registered voters will receive white postcards asking whether they wish to receive early voting ballots.
A record 8,364 early ballots were cast in Buffalo County in the May 12 primary out of the total 10,818 votes.
Statewide, turnout was 492,580, and more than 383,000 early ballots were cast compared to 60,000 in the 2018 primary.
With the continuing concerns about the coronavirus, voters again may opt for early voting so they can mail in their ballots or drop them off at the courthouse and avoid in-person voting on Election Day.
All 93 Nebraska courthouses have been equipped with drop boxes. If voters are worried the U.S. Postal Service will be late delivering their early ballot, they can deliver it themselves using the drop box at their courthouse.
Voter registration
Although voters can register in person to participate in the Nov. 3 general election, there are online options that don’t require a visit to the Election Commissioner’s office.
The Nebraska Secretary of State’s online portal at nebraska.gov/apps-sos-voter-registration walks registrants through a step-by-step process in which they can prepare to vote in the Nov. 3 election. Voters who already are registered aren’t required to file a new registration unless their name or address has changed, or they wish to change their party affiliation.
The secretary of state advises voters that they must have their name changed at the Department of Motor Vehicles before a name change can be made for voter registration.
A new voter must be a U.S. citizen and be age 18 on or before Nov. 3. They also will need their Nebraska driver’s license number or state ID number, date of birth, current address and party affiliation. Expired, suspended or revoked driver’s licenses and IDs are not accepted.
The registration deadlines for Nov. 3 are:
- Oct. 16 if registering through DMV, through the mail or online
- Oct. 23 for in-person registrations at the Election Commissioner’s office.
Early voting
Voters who want to vote early must request to do so, even if they voted early in the last election. They can find the Nebraska early voting application form at the Buffalo County Election Commissioner’s website.
Those registered may vote at the Election Commissioner’s office or pick up ballots to take home starting Oct. 5.
They also can request that the ballots be mailed to them. Postcards are being mailed to all Buffalo County voters who registered by Aug. 14. The postcards will ask if the voters wish to have early ballots mailed to them.
Ballots will be mailed beginning Sept. 28. Requests must be made by Oct. 23 to have the ballot mailed before the Nov. 3 election.
Nebraska statute also allows an agent to pick up a voter’s ballot at the courthouse. The deadline to do so is 7 p.m. Election Day. The deadline for the Election Commissioner to receive the marked ballot is 8 p.m. Election Day.
Although voters can have an agent pick up their early voting ballot, nobody can act as an agent for more than two voters.
A stainless steel box marked “Official Ballot Drop Box” is stationed in the horseshoe parking lot on the west side of the Buffalo County Courthouse for voters who want to deliver their ballots themselves.