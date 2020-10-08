Voters to elect two new members to Kearney Public School board

Question 2: What is the most pressing issue in your race?

Balancing the needs for students and staff, while dealing with many unknown or uncertain entities, is the most pressing issue. It’s going to be difficult to deal with so many unknowns including the pandemic costs, state funding fluctuation and valuations of property.

Question 3: How will you make a difference if you’re elected?

Listening to all stakeholders will help to determine the direction for KPS. Following the strategic plan will be paramount in decision making. I will continue to refer to those pillars as decisions are made and will be cognizant of the budget needed to make those decisions come to fruition.

Steve Gaasch

Question 1: Why are you seeking office and what are the strengths you bring?

I am seeking a position on the school board in order to make an impact for my three daughters in the school system. My university training was in secondary education, and I have spent the last 25 years building and/or managing commercial buildings, including many school buildings.

Question 2: What is the most pressing issue in your race?