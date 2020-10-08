Voters to elect two new members to Kearney Public School board

KEARNEY — The Kearney Public Schools Board of Education will have at least two new members after the Nov. 3 election.
The lone incumbent on the ballot, retired KPS teacher Kathy Gifford, is completing her first four-year term and faces challenges from four non-incumbents, including one write-in candidate.
If Gifford is re-elected, she will be the only veteran returning to the board because incumbents Angela Nickel and Jon Watts decided not to seek re-election.
Challengers are Steve Gaasch, Justin Simmons, Dave Brandt and write-in candidate Brandon Pierce.
Voters will vote for three candidates to complete the six-member board. The top three vote-getters will join current board members Drew Blessing, Wendy Kreis and Alex Straatmann.
Candidates responded to questionnaires from the Kearney Hub.
Kathy Gifford
Question 1: Why are you seeking office and what are the strengths you bring?
I believe in the importance of providing quality education. I have a strong understanding of the educational system, having taught for 41 years. While serving as a board member for the past four years I’ve learned a lot and will continue to learn about Nebraska’s educational system.
Question 2: What is the most pressing issue in your race?
Balancing the needs for students and staff, while dealing with many unknown or uncertain entities, is the most pressing issue. It’s going to be difficult to deal with so many unknowns including the pandemic costs, state funding fluctuation and valuations of property.
Question 3: How will you make a difference if you’re elected?
Listening to all stakeholders will help to determine the direction for KPS. Following the strategic plan will be paramount in decision making. I will continue to refer to those pillars as decisions are made and will be cognizant of the budget needed to make those decisions come to fruition.
Steve Gaasch
Question 1: Why are you seeking office and what are the strengths you bring?
I am seeking a position on the school board in order to make an impact for my three daughters in the school system. My university training was in secondary education, and I have spent the last 25 years building and/or managing commercial buildings, including many school buildings.
Question 2: What is the most pressing issue in your race?
School funding and school budgeting are always big issues. COVID/remote learning/safety are probably the biggest issues though. Finding ways to keep our staff and students safe, but still have successful learning and growth is a huge challenge. My experience can be a big asset for each of these issues.
Question 3: How will you make a difference if you’re elected?
I will work hard to bring a positive impact to the school system, utilizing my experience and dedication. I will help provide the resources and support needed for the professional staff to do their job and see our kids grow and prosper, while being a listening ear for the community.
Support Local Journalism
Dave Brandt
Question 1: Why are you seeking office and what are the strengths you bring?
I will bring experiences as a teacher, studies in educational administration, and business owner to help KPS continue providing high quality education. I have had opportunities to serve and lead many organizations since moving here 12 years ago and would like to continue working to improve our city.
Question 2: What is the most pressing issue in your race?
I want to make sure that we continue to provide quality educational opportunities for children in our school. We must do that in a way that continues to improve opportunities while also being financially responsible.
Question 3: How will you make a difference if you’re elected?
As a parent who will have children in KPS for the next 14 years, every decision I help make will be one that impacts my family as much as yours. I’ll work hard to provide great opportunities to our youth.
Justin Simmons
Question 1: Why are you seeking office and what are your strengths?
I was born and raised in Kearney and spent a lot of time helping my sisters, as single mothers, care for my nieces. I want to give them and all students an opportunity to receive the best possible education. I’ll bring a career focused on advocacy and financial sustainability.
Question 2: What is the most pressing issue in your race?
Ensuring school safety during a pandemic is something parents and caretakers worry about every day. The district is doing a phenomenal job to reduce risk of exposure to COVID-19, thus far. However, educators are on the frontlines daily and districts must include their voices to help us make the best decisions.
Question 3: How will you make a difference if you’re elected?
I’m a proud KHS graduate with experience interacting with Central Community College and want students to reach their max potential. I want to help increase opportunities for KPS students, such as mental wellness education. I will work tirelessly to be an advocate for the teachers and students in our district.
Brandon Pierce
Question 1: Why are you seeking office and what are your strengths?
An opportunity to help impact our community, especially our schools and offer my insights on how to improve safety, security and educational standards. My strengths are respectful, responsible, integrity and compassionate. A leader should exude compassion to everyone, sensitive to the level of responsibility of a school board member.
Question 2: What is the most pressing issue in your race?
Our children’s safety, I feel is and always will be the most pressing. We are faced with COVID-19 pandemic responses, racial injustices and social and economic equality. It’s really about how to help the “whole student” whether it be financially, logistically, physically or more specifically emotionally.
Question 3: How will you make a difference if you’re elected?
To devote my time to ensure that every voice, opinion and idea is heard and considered. I hope to earn your vote to implement new changes that will bring awareness to trauma informed policies and new educational standards to help address trauma and other growing issues with our youth.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.