Voter turnout in Buffalo County for midterm eclipses primary

Tuesday was Election Day. Buffalo County residents were out early, voting at Precinct 9 at First Lutheran Church, 3315 Ave. G in Kearney. Polls closed at 8 p.m.

 MAURICIO MARTINEZ GARCIA, KEARNEY HUB

KEARNEY — A total of 16,180 Buffalo County voters cast ballots in Tuesday’s midterm election. That number contained 2,867 early mail-in ballots. Buffalo County’s midterm turnout was 52.40%.

In the May 10 primary election, a total of 10,818 Buffalo County voters cast ballots. That number contained 8,364 early mail-in ballots, a record for a primary election. Buffalo County’s primary turnout was 36.26%.

