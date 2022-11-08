Voter turnout in Buffalo County for midterm eclipses primary

KEARNEY — A total of 16,180 Buffalo County voters cast ballots in Tuesday’s midterm election. That number contained 2,867 early mail-in ballots. Buffalo County’s midterm turnout was 52.40%.
In the May 10 primary election, a total of 10,818 Buffalo County voters cast ballots. That number contained 8,364 early mail-in ballots, a record for a primary election. Buffalo County’s primary turnout was 36.26%.
