Vote for your favorite tree at Trails & Rails Museum's 35th annual Christmas Tree Walk

KEARNEY — Visions of sugar plums, classic cars, honeybees and American patriots are beautifying 12 Christmas trees at the Trails & Rails Museum’s 35th annual Christmas Tree Walk.

The trees are on display 4-8 p.m. daily through Sunday inside the museum’s Family History Center at 710 W. 11th St.

Visitors are invited to browse through the 3,000-square-foot display, enjoy light refreshments and vote for their favorite tree. Admission is free. Votes cost $1 each.

Oh Christmas trees 11 participating nonprofits Arc of Buffalo County Archway Central Nebraska Auto Club Country Crossroads Quilt Guild Kearney Woman's Club Kearney Rescue Cats Goodwill Industries Kearney YMCA Kearney Literacy Council Ft. Kearney DAR Park - Kearney Community Learning Center

Also, through 8 p.m. Sunday, visitors can bid on 20 table-top-sized trees to take home.

Trees were decorated with this year’s theme of “Prosperity” by 11 nonprofits. Each is creative, original and reflective of the nonprofit that put them together.

The Arc of Buffalo County’s tree hangs upside down because that’s how beehives are created. Its ornaments are lively bees made from yellow Solo cups, with wings and eyes pasted on them. They reflect the Arc’s successful honey sales every fall.

The Central Nebraska Auto Club tree is decorated with pictures of classic cars. “We believe classic cars are a reflection of a society’s prosperity,” a small card under the tree reads.

The Fort Kearney Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution’s tree has red and white paper ornaments depicting the silhouette of a patriot. Each lists the name of a DAR member and the long-ago relative who qualified her for DAR membership.

The Country Crossroads Quilt Guild tree reflects changing trends in quilting. “Every day, there is something in quilting that was old and is now new with a twist,” a descriptive card reads.

The Kearney Literacy Council tree has little books because “we believe the abilities of reading, writing and effective communicating are critical to personal freedom and quality of life,” it said.

The Kearney Woman’s Club tree displays a garland and chocolate coins. Its star is a picture of its historic home/clubhouse on West 22nd Street.

There’s even a decorated cat jungle gym made for Kearney Rescue Cats by Ellie Murrish, daughter of Buffalo County Historical Society executive director Jennifer Murrish.

The Christmas Tree Walk began in 1986, when trees were placed inside the buildings in the village behind the museum. In 2018, when the Family History Center was built, the display was moved inside to make it weather-resistant and visitor-friendly.

“With this space, we can really create a marvelous Christmas exhibition,” Broc Anderson, the museum’s community engagement director, said.

“This year, it’s more like a Christmas exhibition. It gets everyone in the spirit of Christmas, and it’s also a great opportunity to support a local nonprofit,” he added.

For more information, call the center at 308-234-3041 or visit ww.bchs.us.