Volunteers still needed to help with free Christmas dinner

KEARNEY – Volunteers are still needed on Christmas Day for the free Kearney community Christmas meal.

They are especially needed 7-10 a.m. Christmas morning and in the early afternoon until 3 p.m. on Christmas Day. Sign up at Hot Meals USA on Facebook, or call Dick Cochran at 308-440-7836.

The menu will be sugar-cured ham, mashed potatoes, corn, a roll and dessert.

Meals will be pick-up or delivery only. They can be picked up 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Christmas Day at Mom & Dad’s BBQ at 222 W. 42nd St. To have a meal delivered, call the Jubilee Center at 308-234-3880.

Dinners can also be delivered to health care workers, first responders, nursing home staffs, residents and staff at the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center, Dismas and similar places.

For more than 40 years, First United Methodist Church served a free community Christmas dinner, but it has not done so since 2020 due to the COVID pandemic.

Meals are free, but donations will be gratefully accepted. Any extra money will be put towards the first warehouse for Hot Meals USA, now being planned, where equipment, food and vehicles will be stored. It may also be used for community meals.