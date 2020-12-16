Volunteers needed to wrap Goodfellows gifts Sunday

KEARNEY — A key event on the Goodfellows calendar will take place Sunday when volunteers wrap the toys and other gifts that will be delivered to needy kids on Christmas morning.
Wrapping will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday in the Expo Building at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds. Volunteers are welcome.
About 1,400 children will receive gifts from Goodfellows this year. Last year 1,200 kids received gifts. The gifts are made possible because of donations to the annual Goodfellows campaign. So far this year, the tally stands at $49,477. The drive will conclude after Christmas.
Volunteers will take gifts to the kids receiving them beginning at 8 a.m. Dec. 25 at the fairgrounds.
In addition to Christmas gifts, donations will provide children with milk, warm clothes and school supplies.
Donors can support Goodfellows by placing their gifts in the drop box at the Kearney Hub at 13 E. 22nd St. in downtown Kearney, or by mailing donations to the Hub at P.O. Box 1988, Kearney, NE 68848. PayPal donations also can be made to Goodfellows of Buffalo County. Unless requested otherwise, all donations will be published in the Hub.
Today’s donors are:
Valley Pharmacy Inc., $250; Thomas and Christina Heacock, $200; Riley and Joan Harris, $35; Roger and Dede Elsen, $100; Shirley Tesmer, $100 in memory of Jerry, mom and dad; Midwest Elite Contracting LLC, $250; anonymous, $1,500; Kearney Tire and Auto Service, $250; Patricia Neff, $100; Virgina McKinney, $200; Douglas and Janice Grassmeyer, $100; Gail Mullins, $200 in memory of Michael Mullins; Scott and Michele Howe, $100; Alan and Gail Kegley, $100.
Jeffery and Kim Rall, $75 on behalf of the Jack and Ruth Rall Family; Alan and Carol Sanger, $75; Shelly Dimmitt, $50; American Legion Post 52, $100; Buffalo Surveying Corp., $25; Kearney Evening Lions Club, $100; Mark and Lanette Loseke, $100; Steve and Faylin Linden, $100; Ron and Susan Bielenberg, $100 in memory of Bob and Shirley Reed; Jon and Trish Olsen, $100.
Maxine Brass, $50; Randall and Debra Kratochvil, $50; Kearney Dawn Rotary Club, $250; anonymous, $100; Chris and Marlene Richardson, $150 in memory of W.D. “Bill” and Helen Richardson; Ralph and Carolyn Becker, $50; anonymous, $50; A. Sue Keim, $100 in memory of Dale and Ilia Wright; George and Marci Lambert, $100 in memory of Gordon Morrow and Gary and Marci Lambert; Big Apple Fun Center, $100; anonymous, $200.
Larry and Joan Swanson, $100; Ruth Arp, $50; Reg and Lonna Dallman, $100; Al and Lisa Poorman, $100; John and Kathy Horvath, $100 in memory of Kent and Jane Mattson, $100; Michael Brimlow, $100; Benevolent Patriotic Order of Does #14, $50; Chandler Lynch III, $100; Robert and Linda Zuehlsddorf, $47 in memory of Andrew Zuehlsdorf; Francisco and Patrica Vasquez, $100; Mary Jo Morrow, $50 in memory of Gordan Morrow; Knights of Columbus 4th Degree 609, $100; Lee and Anita Huddleston, $100 in memory of our parents; Tim and Peggy O’Dea, $100; Elaine Dobish, $50 in memory of George.
