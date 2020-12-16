Volunteers needed to wrap Goodfellows gifts Sunday

KEARNEY — A key event on the Goodfellows calendar will take place Sunday when volunteers wrap the toys and other gifts that will be delivered to needy kids on Christmas morning.

Wrapping will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday in the Expo Building at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds. Volunteers are welcome.

About 1,400 children will receive gifts from Goodfellows this year. Last year 1,200 kids received gifts. The gifts are made possible because of donations to the annual Goodfellows campaign. So far this year, the tally stands at $49,477. The drive will conclude after Christmas.

Volunteers will take gifts to the kids receiving them beginning at 8 a.m. Dec. 25 at the fairgrounds.

In addition to Christmas gifts, donations will provide children with milk, warm clothes and school supplies.

Donors can support Goodfellows by placing their gifts in the drop box at the Kearney Hub at 13 E. 22nd St. in downtown Kearney, or by mailing donations to the Hub at P.O. Box 1988, Kearney, NE 68848. PayPal donations also can be made to Goodfellows of Buffalo County. Unless requested otherwise, all donations will be published in the Hub.

Today’s donors are: