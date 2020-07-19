KEARNEY — Volunteers are needed next week, and for the next five weeks, to build food boxes for people in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cash-Wa is partnering with the USDA on the Farmers to Families Food Box program, which gets food to schools, food banks, faith-based organizations and nonprofit organizations during this crisis.
Volunteers assist 8 a.m.-noon Monday through Friday, and 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, on the cold dock of the 401 warehouse (the main building) at Cash-Wa, 401 W. Fourth St.
Volunteers are needed for as many, or as few, hours they can contribute. They do not have to stay for the entire shift. They must wear jackets and closed-toed shoes since temperatures are cool inside these buildings.
For the next eight weeks, Cash-Wa, along with third-party shipping partners, will transport food boxes containing precooked meat, dairy, produce and fluid milk to locations in the USDA Mountain Plains region.
To sign up, call 308-237-3114 or visit kearneyfoundation.org.