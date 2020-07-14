KEARNEY — Volunteers are needed to build food boxes for people in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cash-Wa is partnering with the USDA on the Farmers to Families Food Box program, which gets food to schools, food banks, faith-based organizations and nonprofit organizations during the pandemic.
For the next eight weeks, Cash-Wa (along with third-party shipping partners) will transport food boxes containing precooked meat, dairy, produce and fluid milk to locations in the Mountain Plains region.
Volunteers are needed to help build boxes. They will work weekdays on the cold dock of the 401 warehouse (the main building) at Cash-Wa at 401 W. Fourth St. On weekends, they will work at the cold storage warehouse.
Volunteers are needed for as many, or as few, hours they can contribute. They must wear closed-toed shoes and jackets since temperatures are cool inside these buildings.
For more information and to sign up, call 308-237-3114 or visit kearneyfoundation.org.