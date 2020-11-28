Volunteers needed for those socially isolated during COVID-19

KEARNEY — The Helping Hands program is seeking volunteers to help homebound people access basic needs and combat social isolation during COVID-19.
“We need volunteers who can make phone calls, pick up groceries and prescriptions and just chat with people who are in isolation,” said Erin Davis of the South Central Area Agency on Aging.
Homebound persons may call Davis at 308-234-1851 to be connected with a Helping Hand volunteer.
People who want to become Helping Hands volunteers may visit bcchp.org/covid19volunteer.
The Helping Hands program started in March with several faith-based communities. It is administered through Buffalo County Community Partners.
