Volunteers needed for 'The Wall That Heals' traveling Vietnam memorial

KEARNEY — The Wall That Heals, a traveling three-quarter-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., will be at Patriot Park at 4511 E. 56th St. Aug. 11-14.

The wall honors the more than three million Americans who served in the U.S. Armed Forces in the Vietnam War and bears the names of the 58,381 men and women who were killed or went missing in action.

The Wall That Heals is transported in a 53-foot trailer. When parked, the trailer opens to serve as a mobile Education Center with exhibits that tell the story of the Vietnam War, The Wall and the divisive era in American history.

The Wall That Heals will arrive in Gibbon Aug. 9 and depart at 1 p.m. from Gibbon High School in a parade to Patriot Park. Parade marshal will be Gale “Diddly” Bertrand of Kearney, who lost both legs in the war.

Escorted by law enforcement, the wall will progress to Kearney heading west on Highway 30.

The Wall That Heals coincides with the 37th Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Reunion Aug. 11-14 at the Younes Conference Center. The reunion begins 5 p.m. Aug. 11 at the Central Nebraska Veterans Home, followed by an American Legion barbeque at Patriot Park at 6:30 p.m.

The conference includes speakers, workshops, a dog-handling demonstration, a raffle, combat nurses, social events, music and more. The cost is $50. To register, or for more information, visit www.VetsReunion.com or PatsBuzz@gmail.com, or call 308-233-1612.