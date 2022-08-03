 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Volunteers needed for 'The Wall That Heals' traveling Vietnam memorial

  • 0
The Wall That Heals

Volunteers are needed to help set up, tear down and stand guard at The Wall That Heals. It will be in Kearney Aug. 11-14.

 THE WALL THAT HEALS, COURTESY

KEARNEY — The Wall That Heals, a traveling three-quarter-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., will be at Patriot Park at 4511 E. 56th St. Aug. 11-14.

The wall honors the more than three million Americans who served in the U.S. Armed Forces in the Vietnam War and bears the names of the 58,381 men and women who were killed or went missing in action.

The Wall That Heals is transported in a 53-foot trailer. When parked, the trailer opens to serve as a mobile Education Center with exhibits that tell the story of the Vietnam War, The Wall and the divisive era in American history.

The Wall That Heals will arrive in Gibbon Aug. 9 and depart at 1 p.m. from Gibbon High School in a parade to Patriot Park. Parade marshal will be Gale “Diddly” Bertrand of Kearney, who lost both legs in the war.

People are also reading…

Escorted by law enforcement, the wall will progress to Kearney heading west on Highway 30.

The Wall That Heals coincides with the 37th Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Reunion Aug. 11-14 at the Younes Conference Center. The reunion begins 5 p.m. Aug. 11 at the Central Nebraska Veterans Home, followed by an American Legion barbeque at Patriot Park at 6:30 p.m.

The conference includes speakers, workshops, a dog-handling demonstration, a raffle, combat nurses, social events, music and more. The cost is $50. To register, or for more information, visit www.VetsReunion.com or PatsBuzz@gmail.com, or call 308-233-1612.

maryjane.skala@kearneyhub.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kansas votes to protect abortion rights in post-Roe election test

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News