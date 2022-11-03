 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Volunteers needed for Christmas at Pioneer Village in Minden

  • 0
Pioneer Village Pony Express station

The Pony Express station at Pioneer Village will be part of the “Christmas is Coming to the Prairie” event Dec. 7 and Dec. 10.

 COURTESY

MINDEN — Pioneer Village is seeking volunteers to participate in its “Christmas Is Coming to the Prairie” celebration from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7 and Dec 10.

Volunteers will dress in 1860s-era costumes for the following characters:

Santa Claus

Popcorn maker

Pony Express Station manager

Sod House resident escorts (dress as a farmer or townsperson)

Story Reader (“‘Twas the Night Before Christmas”)

Clergyman

Carolers (singers and organist)

Costumes for some women’s roles are available. Men can wear trousers and a button-down shirt.

To volunteer for one or both nights, contact Alan Farlin, Pioneer Village volunteer coordinator, at 402-987-8043.

maryjane.skala@kearneyhub.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk set to fire around half of the employees at Twitter, according to insiders

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News