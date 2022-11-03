Volunteers needed for Christmas at Pioneer Village in Minden

MINDEN — Pioneer Village is seeking volunteers to participate in its “Christmas Is Coming to the Prairie” celebration from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7 and Dec 10.

Volunteers will dress in 1860s-era costumes for the following characters:

Santa Claus

Popcorn maker

Pony Express Station manager

Sod House resident escorts (dress as a farmer or townsperson)

Story Reader (“‘Twas the Night Before Christmas”)

Clergyman

Carolers (singers and organist)

Costumes for some women’s roles are available. Men can wear trousers and a button-down shirt.

To volunteer for one or both nights, contact Alan Farlin, Pioneer Village volunteer coordinator, at 402-987-8043.