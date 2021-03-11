 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Volunteers needed at Monday mass vaccination clinic in Kearney
top story

Volunteers needed at Monday mass vaccination clinic in Kearney

{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY - Volunteers are needed to assist at the Two Rivers Public Health Department’s mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic Monday at Viaero Center, 609 Platte Road.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Volunteers will be asked to help direct traffic, drive golf carts to assist physically challenged people, help direct people inside the center and other duties as needed.

To sign up, call Two Rivers at 888-669-7154 or visit trphd.org.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Only on AP: Italian doctor a chronic COVID patient

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News