Volunteers needed at Monday mass vaccination clinic in Kearney

KEARNEY - Volunteers are needed to assist at the Two Rivers Public Health Department’s mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic Monday at Viaero Center, 609 Platte Road.
Volunteers will be asked to help direct traffic, drive golf carts to assist physically challenged people, help direct people inside the center and other duties as needed.
To sign up, call Two Rivers at 888-669-7154 or visit trphd.org.
