Volunteers key to Trails and Rails grounds staying beautiful

KEARNEY — Volunteers are coming together to spruce up the grounds at Trails and Rails Museum in Kearney.
Members of the Kearney Lions Club gathered Wednesday evening to tidy up the flower bed near the former main entrance. The museum doesn’t have a groundskeeper, but Ross Huxoll does mow the property.
“It’s a full-time job just mowing. He does a great job, and we are so glad to have him,” said Community Engagement Director Broc Anderson. “There are so many other things around the property that we rely on volunteers.”
Volunteers Pat Neff and Lisa Atchison regularly tend to the flower butterfly garden, which is one of the first things people see when they take a tour at the museum.
Three area Boy Scouts are working on Eagle Scout projects to help with improvements at the museum. Grant Lewis with Boy Scout Troop 139 is working to pour a concrete pad in the northwest corner of the property where a lending library, bike rack and two benches previously donated to the museum will be located. Grant is a junior at Kearney High School.
Taylor Wickham with Boy Scout Troop 158 is scraping and painting five picnic tables and two wagons outside of the depot. He is a junior at KHS.
Kadin Cochrane also with Boy Scout Troop 158 is working with Buffalo County Historical Society board member Chuck Prochaska to organize and order permanently engraved metal plates that will be located in front of each building at the museum. The plates will list a description and the history of each building, the steam engine and the windmill. Kadin is a KHS junior.
“It will look very nice once they are done,” Anderson said. “We have a lot of really good people who help us out.”
Along with the improvement projects happening at Trails and Rails, staff members and volunteers are preparing for the 36th annual Wagons West Celebration from 10 a.m. to noon June 12 with a reverse parade. Attendants can take the access road into the museum’s grounds to drive by and wave at pioneers.
On June 13, the museum will host the 14th annual Buffalo County Stampede featuring a half marathon, 10K and 5K. Registration is at 6 a.m., and the race begins at 7 a.m. People may sign up as a participant or volunteer at getmeregistered.com. Racers can compete in-person or virtually.
Anderson noted that as COVID restrictions have been lifted, they have seen an uptick in attendees to in-person events.
“There are lots of cool things going on,” he said.