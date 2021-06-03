Volunteers key to Trails and Rails grounds staying beautiful

KEARNEY — Volunteers are coming together to spruce up the grounds at Trails and Rails Museum in Kearney.

Members of the Kearney Lions Club gathered Wednesday evening to tidy up the flower bed near the former main entrance. The museum doesn’t have a groundskeeper, but Ross Huxoll does mow the property.

“It’s a full-time job just mowing. He does a great job, and we are so glad to have him,” said Community Engagement Director Broc Anderson. “There are so many other things around the property that we rely on volunteers.”

Volunteers Pat Neff and Lisa Atchison regularly tend to the flower butterfly garden, which is one of the first things people see when they take a tour at the museum.

Three area Boy Scouts are working on Eagle Scout projects to help with improvements at the museum. Grant Lewis with Boy Scout Troop 139 is working to pour a concrete pad in the northwest corner of the property where a lending library, bike rack and two benches previously donated to the museum will be located. Grant is a junior at Kearney High School.

Taylor Wickham with Boy Scout Troop 158 is scraping and painting five picnic tables and two wagons outside of the depot. He is a junior at KHS.

