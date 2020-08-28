Volunteers build Kearney veteran chicken coop after he made masks for essential workers

KEARNEY — They say one good deed leads to another and for John Beach of Kearney, that certainly has been the case.
When the COVID-19 pandemic made its way to Nebraska — along with a mask shortage — Beach, who is a disabled military veteran, took it upon himself to make the much-needed masks, despite not knowing how to sew.
He taught himself, then donated the masks that he made to essential workers in Kearney.
So in August, when one of his neighbors, Tom Messenger, heard there was a way to give back to Beach, he didn’t hesitate.
“It was my way of giving a little back, especially with all he’s been through,” Messenger said. “I thought I could give something back.”
That something was a chicken coop that Beach had been building in his backyard that was destroyed by a July storm. Winds stronger than 50 mph picked up the half-completed structure and threw it next to a cornfield, leaving it and the hurricane fence it landed on in shambles.
After the storm, Beach said another neighbor helped him put the homemade chicken coop upright. However, Messenger, who owns Messenger Construction Co. in Kearney, had other plans.
“‘J.B.’ didn’t have much construction skills and I’ve been building houses for a long time,” Messenger said. “When it blew over, I thought maybe I could start over from scratch.”
“And he wouldn’t take a penny from the insurance,” Beach said.
Messenger told his crew about Beach and his idea to rebuild his chicken coop and the reason why.
At first, Messenger said, his crew was a little taken aback.
“Then I explained the story and the story behind it and said we needed to give back,” he said. “They were all on board with it.”
Jeret Christiancy, who began working with Messenger Construction in February, said he was glad to help someone who had done so much for his nation and community.
“Tom (Messenger) came in and said, ‘We’re gonna build a chicken coop for this guy. He was in the Army and is a veteran,’” said Christiancy, who worked on the project with a half dozen other construction workers. “We all wanted to do it.”
Beach said he was overwhelmed with emotion at the gesture. They also offered to repair Beach’s fence.
“It’s such a beautiful thing, the only thing I could do in return was pray for them,” Beach said. The act of kindness, he said, strengthened his faith in people.
“We’re all still God’s children and we don’t stop loving,” he said. “It’s renewed my entire life and brought me a million steps forward.”
Messenger said Beach is a “true example of what an American should be.”
“He just won’t quit giving,” Messenger said. “With everything going on right now, it’s good to take a step back and let people know there’s still good out there.”
