Volunteers breathe life into 19th-century carousel at Pioneer Village

MINDEN — Jeff Spencer worked for 10 years on the NASA Artemis program, but he’s had more fun restoring a 19th-century carousel.

Spencer and his wife, Susan, were both engineers for NASA, and the couple now live and travel full-time in their RV. The Spencers, who hail from Madison, Alabama, volunteer with A Year to Volunteer and were among 25 volunteers who helped in restoration projects this spring at Harold Warp Pioneer Village in Minden.

“We get to work with friends, and there’s no stress. We’re just having fun,” Spencer said. “It’s about the relationships that we’ve built over the years.”

They began the slow process of cleaning and repairing the museum’s 1879 Armitage Herschel carousel.

“This was all leaves, animal carcasses, everything,” Spencer said about cleaning the carousel.

To a layman, the carousel looked like a lost cause. But Spencer and fellow volunteer Orien Fadler wanted to see the carousel restored to its former glory.

“It looked like the roof should have been torn down. It was in that bad of shape. We were able to save it,” Fadler said. “If everybody just looked at it, they would say there’s no hope for it. There’s always hope to get something back.”

The Y2V group donated 2,500 volunteer hours at the museum painting and repairing buildings, a covered wagon, signs, picnic tables and the tender on the steam locomotive, as well as cleaning the carousel and repairing its roof.

The group had moved on to another project at a raptor rescue in Wisconsin when the Spencers and Fadler decided to make the relatively short drive back to Minden in late August to continue working on the carousel.

“We were within 500-600 miles or so. For RVers, that’s not too far,” Spencer said. “We thought, ‘Well, we are going to be in the area. Let’s just come up here and work.’”

During their recent time at Pioneer Village, the volunteers have been working on cleaning and repairing the decking, installing supports and mounts for the horses and sleighs and painting hardware and decorative pieces.

Along with the Spencers’ skills as engineers, Fadler is a retired general contractor from California. Their experience has aided them while taking apart and putting the carousel back together.

“Orien is so amazing in his skills that we’re able to recreate what we find. So we keep everything we tear off over there, so we have a pattern to build it back because there’s no drawings. So we’re careful to document everything,” Spencer explained. “We have so many pictures of it as we take it apart, as we put it back together. Because that’s the only way we know how to do it.”

Along with the body of the merry-go-round, over 20 horses and two sleighs also need to be restored. Local volunteers, Jo Ann Weisman of Holdrege and Brad Roberts of Axtell, are rehabilitating each of the horses.

A booth was set up at the Nebraska State Fair to show the progress of the carousel restoration and to raise funds for the project.

Alan Farlin, the volunteer coordinator at Pioneer Village, used to operate the carousel over 40 years ago. He still remembers how to operate the steam engine that powered the machine, and he’s overjoyed at the positive changes taking place at Pioneer Village.

“One of the goals that we have as a whole, the whole concept, is to get the kids, the next generation, in here to see how America grew,” Farlin said. “(The carousel) is one of the things that really attracts kids and makes it a fun experience for them. And they’re riding on history.”

Farlin is hopeful the carousel project will be finished in a year to 18 months, and he is excited for the day when a new generation will be able to ride the carousel.

The volunteers have already encountered visitors who are eager to come back once the project is finished. A recent visitor told Spencer that she brought her son to ride the merry-go-round 40 years ago, and she’s hoping her grandkids will have the same experience.

“People just have such fond memories. I think that’s the thing that I really like and makes me want to just keep repairing and fixing because it’s a national treasure. There’s nothing like this anywhere,” Spencer said.