Volunteer fire chief dies in crash responding to Elwood-area range fire

ELWOOD - Elwood Volunteer Fire Chief Darren Krull died Thursday following a two-vehicle crash with a truck hauling water to a large range fire southeast of Elwood.

Around 5:10 p.m. Justin Norris, Phelps County Emergency Manager, was driving a Ford Expedition eight miles north of Arapahoe on U.S. Highway 283, when he collided head-on with the truck. Elwood Fire Chief Darren Krull, 54, of Elwood was a passenger in the Expedition, and died at the scene, a Nebraska State Patrol news release said.

Both vehicles involved were assisting in the fire response.

Norris, 40, of Holdrege, was transported to the hospital in Cambridge with life-threatening injuries, and later taken to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney. According to NSP, Norris was later transported to an Omaha hospital where he remains in stable condition this morning.

The driver of the water truck, Andries Van Aswegan, 28, of Arapahoe, was not injured in the crash. The fire and smoke in the area had created zero-visibility conditions on the roadway at the time of the crash, the release said.

“Our hearts are with all involved in this tragic crash, as well as those affected by the fire,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Please keep the firefighters, farmers, emergency managers, law enforcement officers, volunteers, and all others involved in this fire response in your thoughts today.”

The crash remains under investigation.

Friday morning volunteer firefighters from Kearney, Elm Creek, Amherst and Gibbon headed to south-central Nebraska to help firefighters there battle the fire.

Officials were alerted to a ditch fire about 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Gosper County Sheriff Craig Ward said. "Then," he said, "it took off through the hills and the canyons and the fields."

Ward said the flames, fanned by high winds, caused damage for miles and miles, destroying whole farmsteads in the process.

"I've never seen anything like it in 25 years of fire service and law enforcement," he said.

The community of Edison was placed under an evacuation order Thursday evening because of the massive blaze, according to the Nebraska State Patrol, and were later evacuated from their homes.

U.S. Highway 283 north of Arapahoe, Highway 6/34 east of Arapahoe and Highway 89 between Stamford and Beaver City closed Thursday, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

The fire was already about two miles long at 12:32 p.m., according to the weather service. A spotter then placed the blaze near the intersection of Gosper County roads 739 and 420, about seven miles west-southwest of Elwood.

Elwood volunteer firefighters, who were first on the scene, paged the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department for mutual aid at 2:21 p.m. Gusts of up to 43 mph appeared to be driving the fire’s path southeast, in the direction of Edison.

A spotter about three miles south of Johnson Lake reported a 56 mph gust there about 10 a.m.

Large plumes of gray, white and black smoke filled the horizon south of Elwood. They were blowing across gravel-surfaced Nebraska 18, which ends at U.S. 283 and was the first area highway closed by the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Closures later spread to U.S. 283 between Elwood and Arapahoe and U.S. 6/34 east of Arapahoe.

Today, Furnas County Sheriff Doug Brown told the Omaha World-Herald several houses and outbuildings were lost to the fire. Friday morning, however, he said, "We're winning the battle currently."

Officials will determine later Friday when the residents of Edison will be able to return, Brown said.

Brown and Ward said crews from 27 volunteer fire departments battled the blaze.

Classes at Arapahoe Public Schools and Southern Valley Schools were canceled today, according to their respective Facebook pages. APS planned to provide breakfast and lunch today for first responders. Southern Valley also planned to open today for breakfast and lunch, and showers would be available at SVS from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. for anyone in need.

The Don Sjogren Community YMCA in Holdrege and Orleans Hotel opened their facilities Thursday evening for evacuees in need of a place to stay.

Other area fire departments were kept busy Thursday afternoon with a grass fire northeast of Elm Creek.

Elm Creek Volunteer Fire Department was paged to the fire at 12:20 p.m. north of 46 Road and Dunbar Road, said Elm Creek Fire Chief Tyler Hillmer.

Amherst, Kearney, Pleasanton, Gibbon and Overton were paged for mutual aid, and about 50 firefighters battled the blaze in strong winds. Two houses were threatened but did not sustain damage, Hillmer said. About 43 acres of pasture ground burned. The cause of the fire was believed to be from a spark from a burn pile from more than a month ago, Hillmer reported.

The fire departments were able to return home by 5 p.m., and they had planned to monitor the site for flare-ups throughout the night.

An old burn pile was the cause of another fire Wednesday night at Axtell. The Axtell Volunteer Fire Department was called to a hay bale fire at 11:05 p.m. Wednesday south of Axtell. A spark from a tree pile that had burned in early March blew into the hay bales and caught them on fire, reported Axtell Fire Chief Jeff England.

“Trees just constantly smolder until they are totally gone. That was an ongoing issue out there,” England said.

About 20 hay bales were lost, and the fire department stayed on the scene until 1 a.m. when the bales finished burning. After the fire, the bales were broken up, and the area was disced to prevent another fire. Fire personnel continued to monitor the bales throughout the day Thursday.