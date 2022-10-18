Volunteer decorators wanted for Yanney Park Holiday Light Festival

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Park & Recreation Department is hosting the Fifth Annual Holiday Light Festival in December at Yanney Heritage Park.

The city is looking for businesses, schools, service clubs and organizations to get involved by decorating an assigned tree or area along the Yanney Park walkway. Creativity is welcomed and is an important part in making the event successful.

There will be various themed nights throughout the 10-day event to add to the fun and festivities.

There is no registration fee, however, spots are limited. To register or to receive a packet with more information, or for sponsorships, contact the Park & Recreation Department at 308-237-4644 or email jcramer@kearneygov.org.