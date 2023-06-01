Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

KEARNEY — The Buffalo County Historical Society and Trails & Rails Museum's newest exhibit, “Voices and Votes: Democracy in America," will open Monday and run through July 10.

The exhibit is offered by the Smithsonian Institution's Museum on Main Street in cooperation with Humanities Nebraska. The Museum on Main Street makes Smithsonian displays available to state humanities councils across the nation.

The grand opening will be 3-5 p.m. Monday, with refreshments provided by the Fort Kearny chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

"Voices and Votes" is based on a major exhibition currently on display at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C.

It explores the action, reaction, vision and revision that democracy demands. From the Revolution and suffrage to civil rights and casting ballots, everyone in every community is part of this ever-evolving story of democracy in America.

The exhibit explores the origins of American democracy, the struggles to obtain and keep the vote, the machinery of democracy, the right to petition and protest beyond the ballot and the rights and responsibilities of citizens.

When American revolutionaries waged a war for independence, they took a leap of faith that sent ripple effects across generations. They embraced a radical idea of establishing a government that entrusted the power of the nation not in a monarchy, but in its citizens, according to the Smithsonian Institution.

That great leap sparked questions that continue to impact Americans: who has the right to vote, what are the freedoms and responsibilities of citizens and whose voices will be heard? This exhibit will be a springboard for discussions about those questions.

"Voices and Votes" has historical and contemporary photos; educational and archival video; engaging multimedia interactives with short games and additional footage, photos and information; and historical objects like campaign souvenirs, voter memorabilia and protest material.

Broc Anderson, community engagement director for the Trails & Rails Museum, said this exhibition fits in perfectly with Kearney’s sesquicentennial anniversary.

“When our founders first came to Kearney back in the 1870s, they were deeply intertwined with many of the democratic principles that Voices and Votes examines in its displays,” he said.

Anderson and two UNK History Department graduate students, Nicholas Knuth and Tatiana Moore, learned to set up the exhibit at a workshop in Howells. They have been unpacking 16 boxes of items for the display this week.

Admission to the exhibit is free, but donations are appreciated to help Humanities Nebraska make it available to other Nebraska communities. After it leaves Kearney July 10, it will travel to the Thayer County Historical Society in Belvidere.

The exhibit is part of Kearney's year-long 150th year celebration. Visit www.bchs.us to see what other events are planned this year.