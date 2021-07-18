Visual artist John Lillyman teaching element of value in art at Archway

Lillyman designed the workshop for beginners.

“I’m not looking to appeal to professional artists,” he said. “I’m looking to appeal to people who are interested in perceiving their environment more deeply and being able to capture that in some form of a sketch or a doodle. I think the goal is seeing more deeply. Values studies do that.”

Children often draw in an uninhibited manner, Lillyman noted.

“I think that all of us, as children, use drawing very naturally,” he said. “Then we sort of get embarrassed by our sketches as we grow. I think our natural inclination is to understand the world by drawing, as well as by thinking. But drawing is a great way to understand something. When you look at something and then try to recall your impression of it, I think children do that naturally.”

Lillyman sees the workshop as a way to unpack the world through the eyes of an artist.

“You have to think about your hands as ‘thinking hands,’” he said. “Your hands are the tools that help your brain to track your curiosity.”

Lillyman describes the duty of the artist as to “fall in love with something and want others to share that joy.”