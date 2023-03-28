KEARNEY — Due to the decline of COVID-19, mask requirements are being dropped at CHI Health Good Samaritan and Kearney Regional Medical Center.

CHI Health Good Samaritan ended its mask requirement March 20. Kearney Regional Medical Center will no longer require masks as of 5 a.m. Thursday.

Five hospitals in Lincoln and Omaha will end their mask requirements no later than Monday.

While the virus causing COVID-19 is still here, vaccines and better treatment for COVID-19 patients have eliminated the need for masks at all seven hospitals, Brad Colee, senior media officer and multimedia coordinator at Bryan Health in Lincoln, said. He added that hospital staff absenteeism has also declined.

However, some hospital units that required masks and protective equipment before the pandemic may retain those requirements, Colee said.

At KRMC, this includes units where patients are being treated for respiratory/droplet/airborne health conditions or other units with unique patient needs. The chief medical officer will identify these units and consult with medical staff and clinical leadership in impacted areas, a spokeswoman said.

Individual physicians, staff, visitors and volunteers may continue to wear masks at their discretion.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is expected to end the Public Health Emergency for COVID-19 on May 11.