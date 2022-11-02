Visit small-town Eustis for a big event Saturday

EUSTIS — The 39th annual Eustis Craft Fair and Small Business Expo will be held Saturday in Eustis.

The community’s festivities will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday throughout Eustis. It is hosted by the Eustis Chamber of Commerce as a nonprofit event.

Begin the day with a cup of java from The Coffee Tree, and then grab breakfast or lunch at the Ag Society Building to help the Eustis-Farnam junior class raise money for prom. There will be over 45 vendors, and over 1,000 people are expected to attend.

Eustis businesses will also be participating in the day’s events; for example, there will be sales and specials at the Dusty Canyon and Der Deutsche Market. At 2 p.m., watch an acrylic pour demonstration at Artistic Innovations.

If attendants visit the Senior Center, they can purchase noodles, baked goods, attire, ceramics, a bowl of soup and more. In addition to home goods and gift items, The American Legion Hall will have an authentic Mexican treat to sample. Rest up at The Darn Small during happy hour and grab a takeout special or dine in at The Pool Hall.

For more information, visit the Eustis Craft Fair Facebook page.